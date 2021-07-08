NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets After Game 1

LeBron James sent out a Tweet after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet about Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Tweet from James can be seen in a post below.

Paul had 32 points and nine assists and the Suns won 118-105 over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

