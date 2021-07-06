NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Langston Galloway Tweets Out a Photo Of His Jersey Before Game 1

The Phoenix Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

Langston Galloway of the Phoenix Suns Tweeted out a photo of his NBA Finals jersey on Tuesday evening, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns are 6-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

