NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Mike Budenholzer Speaks About Giannis Antetokounmpo Before Game 1
Mike Budenholzer spoke to reporters before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke to reporters before Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Phoenix, Arizona.
Budenholzer spoke about Giannis Antetokounmpo, and what he said can be seen embedded in Tweets below from Gerald Bourguet of FanSided, Eric Nehm of The Atheltic and Lukas Weese of The Undefeated.
A video from NBA TV of Budenholzer talking to NBA TV's Jared Greenberg can also be seen below in a Tweet.
The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.