NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Mike Budenholzer Speaks About Giannis Antetokounmpo On Monday

Mike Budenholzer spoke to reporters on Monday before the first game of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The status of Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 1 is still unclear, and Tweets of what Budenholzer said about Antetokounmpo can be seen below from Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Undefeated, Malika Andrews of ESPN and Eric Nehm of The Athletic

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball