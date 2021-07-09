NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: NBA All-Star Baron Davis Reveals How Much He Bet On Game 2
Baron Davis Tweets that he bet $500 on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2.
Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis posted a photo on Twitter of him betting $500 on the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Arizona against the Suns.
The Tweet from Davis can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.
