NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Bet $100,000 On The Bucks To Do This

One gambler bet $100,000 on the Milwaukee Bucks +4.5 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

According to Patrick Everson of Covers.com., who spoke to Scott Shelton of BetMGM, one gambler placed a $100,000 bet on the Milwaukee Bucks to cover a spread of +4.5-points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening.

The video of Everson speaking can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the Covers' Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

