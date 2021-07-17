NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Bet $100,000 On This For Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

According to Patrick Everson (Tweet below) of Covers.com, one gambler has placed a $100,000 wager on the Milwaukee Bucks +4 for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, which is in Arizona, against the Suns.

Everson cites Wyatt Yearout of PointsBet Communication and PointsBet Sportsbook for where he got his information on the wager that was placed.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

