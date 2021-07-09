NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Bet $110,000 On The Over/Under In Game 2

One gambler bet $110,000 on the over of 221 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, according to Patrick Everson of Covers.com

One gambler was very confident in the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns having a high-scoring Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

According to Patrick Everson of Covers.com, who spoke to Scott Shelton of BetMGM, one gambler placed $110,000 on an over 221 points bet for the game.

The video of Everson speaking can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from the Covers' Twitter account.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

