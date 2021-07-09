NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Bet $180,000 That The Suns Would Do This

One gambler is very confident in the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

One gambler put $180,000 on the Phoenix Suns to cover a -5.5-point spread against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Tweet with the details can be seen below from br_betting, and they cited Williams Hill US as to where the gambler placed their wager.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

