NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: One Gambler Made An $11,000 Bet That This Will Happen In NBA Finals

According to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, one gambler placed an $11,000 bet with BetMGM on the Suns to sweep the Bucks.

According to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, one gambler placed an $11,000 bet with BetMGM that the Phoenix Suns would sweep the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.

The Tweet from Rovell can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The bet winning would net $99,000, according to Rovell.

The Phoenix Suns are 6-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball