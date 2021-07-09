NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: SHAQ Took His Pants Off After Game 2

The Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening

After Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Shaquille O'Neal had his last segment on TV for the 2021 NBA season on NBA TV, and O'Neal jokingly took his pants off.

The clip from NBA TV can be seen in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

The Phoenix Suns beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-108 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

