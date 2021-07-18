NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Reacts To Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks won Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was a wild one in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday evening between the Bucks and Suns.

The Bucks beat the Suns 123-119 to take a 3-2 series lead, and can win the NBA Championship in Game 6 at Milwaukee.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

