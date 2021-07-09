NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo After Game 2

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge night, but the Milwaukee Bucks fell short in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but the Milwaukee Bucks lost 118-108 on Thursday evening to the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns now have a 2-0 series lead in the Finals.

Here is what Twitter was saying about Antetokounmpo's night in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

