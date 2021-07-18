NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Twitter Reacts To Lakers' LeBron James Bringing His Own Tequila To Game 5

LeBron James went to Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night in Arizona.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and Twitter is reacting to him bringing his own Tequila to the arena (see Tweet below from Joe Pompliano).

James also responded to Pompliano's Tweet and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

Here is what Twitter is saying about James bringing his Lobos 1707 Tequila to Game 5.

The Bucks won 123-119 over the Suns to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

