NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: UPDATED Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status For Game 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening in Arizona between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

The status of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

Antetokounmpo had been doubtful prior to the upgrade.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

