NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Video Of Suns In 4 Guy With Nuggets' Jamal Murray

The Phoenix Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and during the series a new celebrity was born in the "Suns in 4 guy", who got in a fight during Game 3.

The clip of the fight can be seen in a Tweet below from gabb goudy.

On Tuesday night, Jamal Murray (who did not play in the series) of the Nuggets was caught on video taking a picture with the Suns fan, and the clip can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report (who also cited the Instagram user that posted it).

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

