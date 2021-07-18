NBA Finals Bucks-Suns WATCH: Devin Booker Dunked On Giannis Antetokounmpo But It Didn't Count

NBA Finals Bucks-Suns WATCH: Devin Booker Dunked On Giannis Antetokounmpo In Game 5 But It Didn't Count
Devin Booker had an incredible dunk that did not count due to a foul before the play.
Devin Booker threw down a massive slam dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but the play sadly did not count.
The video of the highlight can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Barstool Sports.
An explanation of what happened can be seen in a Tweet below from Duane Rankin of azcentral.
The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.
