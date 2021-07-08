NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo At Practice On Wednesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 1-0 in the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening after missing the last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a knee injury.

In his return, the two-time MVP had 20 points and 17 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

The Bucks lost Game 1, 118-105 to the Phoenix Suns.

On Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic and Mike De Sisti of The Journal Sentinel shared clips of Antetokounmpo on the practice court, and their Tweets can be seen embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns are 5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

