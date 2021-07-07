NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Throw Down TWO Dunks In The First Quarter

Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down two dunks in the first quarter of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down two dunks in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which is also Antetokounmpo's first game back in the lineup since his knee injury.

The two clips of his dunks can be seen in Tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns were 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball