NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Walk To The Team Plane

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a video of Giannis Antetokounmpo walking on the plane for Phoenix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in Phoenix, Arizona, for the NBA Finals, which begin on Tuesday evening.

The status of Antetokounmpo for Game 1 is still unknown (see Tweet below from NBA TV with an update from Jared Greenberg on Antetokounmpo's status).

On Sunday night, the Bucks posted a video on Twitter of Antetokounmpo walking to the team plane, and the clip can be seen embedded below.

The Phoenix Suns are 5.5-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

