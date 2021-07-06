NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: WATCH Giannis Antetokounmpo Warm Up Before Game 1

ESPN's Malika Andrews posted a video of Giannis Antetokounmpo warming up before Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

The video can be seen embedded below in a Tweet from Andrews.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that a decision on Antetokounmpo for Game 1 will be made after his workout (see Tweet below from Wojnarowski).

The Phoenix Suns are 6-point favorites in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball