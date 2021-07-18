NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: "Whoever Wins Game 5 Is Winning The Series" Tweets NBA Legend

Jamal Crawford sent out a Tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Jamal Crawford sent out a Tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

"Whoever wins game 5 is winning the series.." Crawford Tweeted.

The series was tied 2-2 heading into Game 5.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

