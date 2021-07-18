NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: Wild Photo Of LeBron James Sitting In Background Of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a dunk and a photo caught LeBron James sitting courtside in the background.

The Bucks won 123-119 over the Suns to take a 3-2 series lead.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

