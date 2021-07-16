NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: 'You Have To Have A Short Memory' Here's What Chris Paul Said On Friday

Chris Paul spoke to reporters on Friday ahead of Game 5 on Saturday.

Chris Paul spoke to reporters on Friday, and some of what he said can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the NBA.

Paul struggled in Game 4 with ten points on just 5/13 shooting.

The series is tied 2-2 heading into Saturday's Game 5 in Phoenix, Arizona, between the Suns and Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns are 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

