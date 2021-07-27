NBA Finals: Check Out What Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To His Instagram Story On Monday

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted several photos of NBA Champions to his Instagram story.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted photos of NBA Champions to his Instagram story on Monday, and his story can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last week to win the NBA Championship.

Antetokounmpo won Finals MVP.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns last week, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball