NBA Finals: Here's What Vice President Kamala Harris Tweeted About The Milwaukee Bucks

Vice President Kamala Harris sent out a Tweet about the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Championship, and her Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Bucks won their first NBA title in 50-years after beating the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

