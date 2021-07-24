NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants Chick-Fil-A For Life!

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Finals Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants Chick-Fil-A For Life!

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a hilarious Tweet.
Author:
Publish date:

Giannis Antetokounmpo generated over $294,000 in brand value for Chick-Fil-A when he posted an Instagram live video of himself ordering 50 nuggets on Wednesday, according to MVPindex. 

The Tweet from MVPindex and the Tweet with the video from ESPN's SportsCenter can both be seen embedded below.

On Thursday, Antetokounmpo quote Tweeted the Tweet from MVPindex, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16152818_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Here's What Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Tweeted On Friday That Has People On Twitter Excited

USATSI_16400449_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals: Here's What Vice President Kamala Harris Tweeted About The Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_15311653_168388303_lowres
News

News: Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers And Davante Adams Both Post Picture Of Bulls' Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen On Their Instagram Stories

USATSI_16429223_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants Chick-Fil-A For Life!

USATSI_12201641_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals: Twitter Reacts To Maria Taylor Leaving ESPN For NBC

USATSI_13762508_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Share Interview With LSU's Cam Thomas

USATSI_15778098_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Share Interview With McKinley Wright

USATSI_16227968_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Report: 'Dennis Schroder And Kyle Kuzma Feuded Throughout The Season'

USATSI_16238247_168388303_lowres
News

Nets' Kevin Durant: 'They Try To Paint Me As This Guy That's A Villain' Here's What Durant Said On His Instagram Live