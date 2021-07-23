NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Fans Beg Aaron Rodgers To Stay With Green Bay Packers

NBA Finals Phoenix Suns-Milwaukee Bucks: Green Bay Packers Fans Beg Aaron Rodgers To Stay
Fans on Twitter commented on Aaron Rodgers' Tweets about the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday to win the NBA Championship, and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is now an NBA Champion (see Tweet below from ESPN).
Rodgers sent out Tweets about the Bucks on Tuesday, which can be seen below.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (Tweet below and article from ESPN in the Hyperlink), Rodgers turned down a contract extension this off-season.
Comments on Rodgers' Tweets begging him to stay in Green Bay can be seen below.
The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.
