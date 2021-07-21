NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: "A Big Three With LeBron, Chris, And AD Will Equal A NBA Championship!" Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted After Game 6

Magic Johnson sent out several Tweets about Chris Paul joining the Los Angeles Lakers after Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Those two Tweets can be seen embedded below from Johnson's Twitter account.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win the NBA Championship.

The Suns blew a 2-0 series lead and lost four straight games.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

