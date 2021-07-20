NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Check Out The Bucks' Jerseys For Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks Tweeted a photo of their jersey for Game 6.

The Milwaukee Bucks Tweeted out a photo of their jersey for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The Bucks lead the series 3-2 over the Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

