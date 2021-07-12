NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Check Out What One Gambler Bet $500,000 On For Game 3

One gambler is very confident in the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

One gambler is very confident that the Milwaukee Bucks will cover the spread on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns.

The Action Network posted a Tweet citing FanDuel Sportsbook, that one gambler bet $500,000 on the Bucks to cover a 4.5-point spread.

The Tweet from the Action Network can be seen embedded below.

The Tweet from FanDuel can also be seen embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball