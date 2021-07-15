Sports Illustrated home
NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Damian Lillard Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Author:
Publish date:

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers sent out a Tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo's block on Wednesday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Tweet from Lillard can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Bucks beat the suns 109-103 to tie the series 2-2 after four games.

A video of the block by Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

