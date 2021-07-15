NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Damian Lillard Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers sent out a Tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo's block on Wednesday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Tweet from Lillard can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Bucks beat the suns 109-103 to tie the series 2-2 after four games.

A video of the block by Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

