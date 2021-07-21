NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Fans Are Reacting To Tweet From Packers' Aaron Rodgers

The Milwaukee Bucks have won the NBA Championship.

Aaron Rodgers sent out several Tweets about the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Championship, and one of them can be seen in a post below, which many fans are reacting to.

The Bucks won 105-98 in Game 6 to win the NBA title.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

