NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Fans Are Reacting To Tweet From Packers' Aaron Rodgers

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Fans Are Reacting To Tweet From Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers After Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks have won the NBA Championship.
Aaron Rodgers sent out several Tweets about the Milwaukee Bucks winning the NBA Championship, and one of them can be seen in a post below, which many fans are reacting to.

The Bucks won 105-98 in Game 6 to win the NBA title. 

More on the Green Bay Packers can be read here. 

The Tweets from fans can be seen below. 

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

