NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: FS1's Skip Bayless Reacts To Devin Booker's Game 3

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Skip Bayless on FS1's Undisputed on Monday, reacted to Devin Booker's Game 3 performance.

Booker, who has been sensational in the playoffs, only had 10 points on Sunday night, and the Suns lost 120-100 to the Bucks.

The clip of Bayless can be seen in a Tweet that is posted below from the Undisputed Twitter account.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

