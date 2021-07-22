NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Generated Over $249,000 In Brand Value For Chick-Fil-A

Giannis Antetokounmpo generated over $249,000 in brand value for Chick-fil-A, according to MVPindex.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50-points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he went to Chick-fila-A and ordered 50 nuggets.

The video of Antetokounmpo ordering on his Instagram live can be seen below from ESPN's SportsCenter Twitter account.

According to MVPindex, the video earned Chick-fil-A over $249,000 in brand value.

Tweets from MVPindex, and Bleacher Report can be seen below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

