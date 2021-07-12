NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Joined An NBA Finals History List With Only LeBron James And SHAQ

The Milwaukee Bucks won 120-100 to win their first game of the NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday evening.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists (he also had 42 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2).

Scoring 40 points and grabbing ten rebounds in back-to-back Finals games had only been done by Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James prior to Sunday night when Antetokounmpo did it.

The Tweet with the history can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

UPDATE: According to StatMuse (Tweet below), it's actually only Shaquille O'Neal that Giannis Antetokounmpo is now on the list with.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

