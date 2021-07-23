NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants Chick-Fil-A For Life!

Giannis Antetokounmpo generated over $294,000 in brand value for Chick-Fil-A when he posted an Instagram live video of himself ordering 50 nuggets on Wednesday, according to MVPindex.

The Tweet from MVPindex and the Tweet with the video from ESPN's SportsCenter can both be seen embedded below.

On Thursday, Antetokounmpo quote Tweeted the Tweet from MVPindex, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

