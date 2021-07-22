NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Fans Beg Aaron Rodgers To Stay With Green Bay Packers

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Green Bay Packers Fans Beg Aaron Rodgers To Stay

Fans on Twitter commented on Aaron Rodgers' Tweets about the Milwaukee Bucks.
Author:
Publish date:

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday to win the NBA Championship, and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is now an NBA Champion (see Tweet below from ESPN).

Rodgers sent out Tweets about the Bucks on Tuesday, which can be seen below. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (Tweet below and article from ESPN in the Hyperlink), Rodgers turned down a contract extension this off-season. 

Comments on Rodgers' Tweets begging him to stay in Green Bay can be seen below. 

More on the Green Bay Packers can be read here. 

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16422020_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Congratulate Jrue Holiday And Bucks On NBA Championship

USATSI_15778434_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Share Interview With Kansas Star Marcus Garrett

USATSI_16429226_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Generated Over $249,000 In Brand Value For Chick-Fil-A

USATSI_15990041_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Fans Beg Aaron Rodgers To Stay With Green Bay Packers

USATSI_16075776_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Reacts To Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers Being An NBA Champion

USATSI_16429223_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Practices Free Throws During Championship Parade In Milwaukee

USATSI_16238037_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Nets' Kevin Durant Said About The NBA Finals

USATSI_16195254_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Reacting To Tweet From Lakers' LeBron James After Game 6

USATSI_16429226_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Going NUTS Over Giannis Antetokounmpo Ordering 50 Nuggets At Chick-Fila-A With NBA Finals Trophies