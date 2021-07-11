NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's The List Of Celebrities Expected To Be At Game 3

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Milwaukee Bucks trail the Phoenix Suns 2-0 in the NBA Finals after losing the first two games in Arizona.

On Sunday, the two teams resume action in Milwaukee for the first time in the series.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today shared a list of celebrities who are expected to be at Game 3 on Sunday in Wisconsin, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.



The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

