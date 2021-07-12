NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Bill Simmons Tweeted About Giannis Antetokounmpo During Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo has now had 40+ points in back-to-back NBA Finals games.

Bill Simmons sent out a Tweet about Giannis Antetokounmpo during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The Tweet from Simmons can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Antetokounmpo finished the game with 41 points, which was his second straight Finals game scoring 40+ (42 points in Game 2).

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 120-100 to make the series 2-1 in the Suns favor.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

