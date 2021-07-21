NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Bucks' Bobby Portis Tweeted On Wednesday

Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks sent out a Tweet on Wednesday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks beat the Suns 103-95 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to become NBA Champions, and Portis had 16 points on the night.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball