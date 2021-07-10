Sports Illustrated home
NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Devin Booker Said On Saturday

Devin Booker spoke to reporters on Saturday ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
Devin Booker spoke to reporters on Saturday, and two clips from the media session can be seen in Tweets that are embedded below from the NBA's Twitter account.

Booker and the Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals series over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: Last week, the Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference for new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

