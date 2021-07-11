NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Devin Booker Said On Saturday

Devin Booker spoke to reporters on Saturday ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

Devin Booker spoke to reporters on Saturday, and two clips from the media session can be seen in Tweets that are embedded below from the NBA's Twitter account.

Booker and the Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals series over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 3.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

