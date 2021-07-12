NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Game 3

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 41 points and 13 rebounds in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns and make the series 2-1.

After the game, the two-time MVP spoke to ESPN's Malika Andrews on the court and the clip can be seen in a Tweet below from the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

