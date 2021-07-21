NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After Winning NBA Championship

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an NBA Champion after winning Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a Tweet after winning Game 6 of the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA Championship.

The Tweet from Antetokounmpo can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The two-time MVP had 50 points, and the Bucks won the series 4-2 after winning Game 6 by a score of 105-98.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball