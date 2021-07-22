NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted On Wednesday

Giannis Antetokounmpo (now an NBA Champion) sent out a Tweet on Wednesday, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The two-time MVP had 50 points and led the Bucks to a 105-98 win in Game 6 to win the NBA Championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

