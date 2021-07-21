NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Lakers' LeBron James Tweeted After Game 6

LeBron James sent out a Tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers sent out a Tweet after Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship.

The Tweet from James can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

