NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Packers' Aaron Rodgers Tweeted

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers sent out a Tweet congratulating the Milwaukee Bucks on winning the NBA Championship, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 in Game 6 to win the NBA Championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball